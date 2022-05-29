Piper Sandler Lowers Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target to $12.00

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 380.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rain Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Rain Therapeutics by 52.0% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,957,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rain Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

