Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBRA. Barclays lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 743,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

