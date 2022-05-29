Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of TECL opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $91.04.

