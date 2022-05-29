Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veritiv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Veritiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.67. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

