Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $116,000 Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 859.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19.

