Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $117,000 Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.98.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.75%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

