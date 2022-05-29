Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.65% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILDR opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

