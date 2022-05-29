Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 19,855 shares.The stock last traded at $36.93 and had previously closed at $35.21.

TARO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 39,135 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

