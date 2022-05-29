Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.00

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$18.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.64.
About Comet Industries (CVE:CMU)
Further Reading
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.