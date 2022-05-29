C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 193626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.75 ($0.32).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.36. The firm has a market cap of £57.31 million and a P/E ratio of -11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.82.

About C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

