Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.50

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$23.50 and last traded at C$115.82, with a volume of 186152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$114.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$114.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total value of C$1,106,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at C$636,895.74. Insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 over the last quarter.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.