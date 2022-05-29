Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 21000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Sabre Gold Mines from C$0.37 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$37.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

