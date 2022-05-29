Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Trading Up 9.9%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) shares were up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 45,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,698,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
Several research analysts have weighed in on INVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $610.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,572 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
