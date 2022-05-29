Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Trading Up 9.9%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) shares were up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 45,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,698,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. On average, analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,572 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

