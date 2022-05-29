PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading 9.1% Higher

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.31 and last traded at $78.31. 25,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,398,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,704 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.