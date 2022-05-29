IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Down 2.6%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 253,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,175,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $31,851,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $17,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $15,251,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,673 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.