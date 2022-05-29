Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.60

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $65.58, with a volume of 18476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,557,793 shares of company stock valued at $156,177,226 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Olin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

