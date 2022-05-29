Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Up 7.5%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.58. 89,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,005,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,412 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

