Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.08

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.08 and last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 1326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 73.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 67,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

