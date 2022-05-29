Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 27000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$19.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.07.
About Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR)
