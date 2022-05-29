Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $19.48

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $18.83. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 141 shares.

HNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

Huaneng Power International ( NYSE:HNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 74.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

