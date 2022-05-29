Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 9.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.68. 764,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,945,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

