Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rises By 112.5%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.55) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.10 ($13.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vivendi from €13.30 ($14.15) to €13.60 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

VIVHY stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

