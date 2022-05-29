Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Down 3.3%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 63,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,923,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of -0.57.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Veru by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Veru by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veru by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

