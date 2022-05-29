Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Down 4.1%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 3,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 218,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.38 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

