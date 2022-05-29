Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.1 days.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

A number of analysts have commented on TPZEF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

