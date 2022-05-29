Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the April 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Victoria stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Victoria has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

