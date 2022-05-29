Short Interest in VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Increases By 100.0%

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,516,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VAPR stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. VaporBrands International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

VaporBrands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

