Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $90.60.

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

