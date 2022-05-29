Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.53) to €40.00 ($42.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($58.51) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €55.30 ($58.83) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.66.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

