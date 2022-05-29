Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Down 52.0% in May

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UPIN opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Universal Power Industry has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Get Universal Power Industry alerts:

Universal Power Industry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Power Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Power Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.