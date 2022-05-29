Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Down 52.0% in May

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UPIN opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Universal Power Industry has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
Universal Power Industry Company Profile (Get Rating)
