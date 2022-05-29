10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Up 7.8%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $51.03. Approximately 21,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,401,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

