Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.37. 2,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company has a market cap of $514.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.
In related news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $2,442,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,460,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,509,985.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 276,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,963.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 35.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 144.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
