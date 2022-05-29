Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.37. 2,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $514.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. Equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $2,442,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,460,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,509,985.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 276,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,963.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 35.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 144.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

