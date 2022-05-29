Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 4,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 895,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

