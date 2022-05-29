UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 58.9% in May

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €35.50 ($37.77) to €36.80 ($39.15) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

