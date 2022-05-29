Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RPD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.06.

RPD opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.49. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

