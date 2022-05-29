Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Rises By 159.9%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 159.9% from the April 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAMI opened at $0.06 on Friday. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Farmmi’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 31st.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

