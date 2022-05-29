Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

B has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE B opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

