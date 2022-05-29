Critical Comparison: Creek Road Miners (CRKR) vs. Its Peers

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Creek Road Miners to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ peers have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.52 Creek Road Miners Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 64.79

Creek Road Miners’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Creek Road Miners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 73 271 381 10 2.45

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 58.52%. Given Creek Road Miners’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

