$0.28 EPS Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.31. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

TRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.82. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

