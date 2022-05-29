ironSource (IS) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) is one of 141 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ironSource to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource 10.16% 10.11% 7.77% ironSource Competitors -37.87% -1,419.98% -5.84%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ironSource and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 14 0 2.93 ironSource Competitors 784 3362 5063 107 2.48

ironSource currently has a consensus price target of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 283.90%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.37%. Given ironSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ironSource and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million $59.82 million 49.01 ironSource Competitors $895.99 million -$10.28 million 1.99

ironSource’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ironSource. ironSource is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ironSource has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ironSource’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ironSource beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

