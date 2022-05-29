Markforged (MKFG) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Markforged to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s rivals have a beta of -0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Markforged and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -32.13 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 32.73

Markforged’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Markforged and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80 Markforged Competitors 246 1314 2263 82 2.56

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 221.01%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.73%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.81% -20.55% -2.38%

Summary

Markforged rivals beat Markforged on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.