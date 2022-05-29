$1.39 EPS Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,436 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

