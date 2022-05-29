$1.39 EPS Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.90.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.
In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,436 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.