Contrasting Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rio Tinto Group and Great Panther Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 3 9 5 0 2.12 Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus target price of $100.13, indicating a potential upside of 36.81%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Great Panther Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Great Panther Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $63.50 billion 1.45 $21.09 billion N/A N/A Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.45 -$42.24 million ($0.13) -1.43

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Great Panther Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Great Panther Mining -30.50% -52.85% -18.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Great Panther Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru. Its exploration properties also include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

