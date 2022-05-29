Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.23.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after buying an additional 543,389 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

