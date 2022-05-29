Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $168.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $147.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.58.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 58.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

