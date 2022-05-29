Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $168.00

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $147.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.58.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 58.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.