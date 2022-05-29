Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.58.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

