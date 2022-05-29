Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

