Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a £120 ($151.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a £105 ($132.13) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($138.42) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £120 ($151.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($144.71) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £104.75 ($131.81).

AZN stock opened at £105.80 ($133.13) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,870 ($99.03) and a 1 year high of £110 ($138.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,251.72. The firm has a market cap of £163.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.68.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

