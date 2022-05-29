Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Sell

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets. Also, focus on WynnBET bodes well. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Travel restrictions, quarantine measures, testing requirements and capacity limitations remain in effect at its Macau Operations. Given the uncertainties revolving around the crisis, the company expects the pandemic to keep affecting operations for some time. Earnings estimates for 2023 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $65.26 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,523 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

