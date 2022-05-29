Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $295.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.26.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.